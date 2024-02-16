Kevin Patrick lands an incredible new gig following WWE release

Kevin Patrick appeared to be a very well-liked figure in WWE backstage, and it came as a bit of a surprise when he was released from his contract. However, it looks like it hasn't taken him long to get a huge new gig.

The Irish commentator had a three-year tenure in WWE, which certainly felt like it was a lot longer. That's probably because it only took him over a year to get his first major gig as one of the voices of Monday Night RAW before also making a move on SmackDown as WWE shuffled the commentary teams.

Following his WWE release, Major League Soccer - the biggest soccer league in the United States, announced that Kevin Patrick will be joining as the host of MLS 360 - a program on the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV:

A very hearty congratulations to the former broadcast colleague of Corey Graves, who is making his next major career move outside of wrestling rather than within it.

Kevin Patrick sent a heartfelt message to WWE following his release

Despite the sudden nature of his WWE release, the former RAW and SmackDown commentator appeared to be full of gratitude for his time with the company.

On Twitter/X, he posted a note of gratitude for his time in WWE:

"Nothing but love for 3 incredible years at WWE! From the exhilarating experiences & all the brilliant friends I worked with along the way, I’m flooded with gratitude. In saying that, it was time to turn the page, and I couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter! Cheers."

It's a bit surreal to think that he was hired as WWE was ending its time in the Thunderdome and getting ready to welcome fans back. It's indicative of how quickly time goes by in wrestling.

