"Kicked her a**" - WWE star demands title shot after eliminating Nikki Bella at Evolution

Nikki Bella competed in the women's battle royal at WWE Evolution, and she was eliminated by Lash Legend. The NXT star was involved in an in-ring segment during this week's show, and she said she wanted a title shot.Jacy Jayne cut a promo in the ring following her big win at TNA Slammiversary, and she claimed that she ran women's wrestling. She mentioned that it wasn't Jordynne Grace on top or Blake Monroe or people's favorite indie darlings, but it was her. She also said that she did it all on her own without any help or support.Jacy told the crowd to take a good, long look at their double champion because there was nothing cliched about it. Lash Legend came out and said that no one expected Jayne to be a double champion, and that it was time for Lash Legend's moment. She recalled what happened at WWE Evolution, stating:&quot;I eliminated Nia Jax, hoisted her a** out the top rope. I eliminated Nikki Bella, kicked her a** out too.&quot;Lash Legend told Jacy Jayne that she wanted one of her titles. Jaida Parker came out and made it clear that she also wanted a title shot. A brawl broke out in the ring on WWE NXT, and Parker and Legend laid out Toxic Attraction.