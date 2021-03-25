"Kids are going to make mistakes" - WWE Hall of Famer on Randy Orton's problematic past

Kurt Angle was back with another engaging episode of 'The Kurt Angle Show' on AdFreeShows.com and he opened up about Randy Orton's problematic past. The main focus of the episode was WrestleMania 22 where The Viper was one of his opponents.

Angle and host Conrad Thompson discussed all the biggest wrestling stories from 2006, and Orton was in the news for all the wrong reasons back then.

Randy Orton was part of the Triple Threat Match for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 22 that featured Kurt Angle and eventual winner, Rey Mysterio.

The Viper was suspended after WrestleMania 22 due to unprofessional conduct, and his problematic backstage behavior had become quite a big issue for WWE.

Kurt Angle was asked about Randy Orton's backstage attitude, and the Olympic gold medalist explained that Orton was just a kid who had to learn from his mistakes.

Angle said that Orton joined the business as an 18-year-old boy, and WWE pushed him on TV by the time he was 20. He felt that Randy Orton was immature, and it was understandable that the Legend Killer made a few wrong decisions along the way.

Angle was glad that The Viper understood where he went wrong and became a very responsible human being and performer as time passed.

"I don't know what was going on with Randy. I do know this. When he started wrestling, he was only 18 years old, and he was on WWE TV by the time he was 20. He was a kid, and kids are going to make mistakes, especially someone that is, you know, when you are 18/19/20 years old, you are immature. You're going to make bad decisions, and we all make mistakes and especially when we are younger. Randy grew into a nice, fine young gentleman now. He is very responsible, but he had to go through his growing pains. He was a kid when he started, you know, that's the main reason why," said Kurt Angle.

Kurt Angle reveals why he empathized with Randy Orton

Kurt Angle agreed that becoming rich overnight can have a bad influence on a younger wrestler. Angle admittedly made several mistakes in his career, and he was much older than Orton when he went down the wrong path.

According to the Olympic Gold medallist, Randy Orton just had to mature a little more, and that's exactly what the multi-time WWE Champion went on to do in his career.

"Oh yes. When you are famous, and you are making a lot of money, you have a lot of responsibility to be a role model to the community, and with Randy making the decisions that he made, they weren't the smartest decisions. I also made bad decisions, and you know, I was even older than Randy. A lot older when making the wrong decisions I made. So I understand what Randy had to go through and you just had to mature a little bit," said Kurt Angle.

Randy Orton has undoubtedly come a long way from his days as a brash and wreckless rookie, and he is currently one of the most respected names in the industry.

