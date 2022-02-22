Former WWE Superstar believes company could be dismantling Triple H's vision of NXT

Killer Kross believes that Vince McMahon is dismantling Triple H's vision of WWE NXT.
Killer Kross had an incredible run in the black-and-gold brand before he was brought up to WWE RAW. His momentum didn't carry him far and the former NXT Champion was unable to replicate his previous success on the main roster before being released in November 2021.
Kross recently sat down with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select to discuss a variety of subjects. When asked if he believes that WWE is purposely dismantling Triple H's vision of what NXT used to be, Kross said while he likes to live in his own bubble when it comes to professional wrestling, "it's hard to say it doesn't feel like they're doing that." Stating that ahead of his NXT TakeOver match with Samoa Joe, "things weren't adding or making sense to him."
Did Vince McMahon purposely bury Triple H's NXT Champion on WWE RAW?
Things were also strange for Killer Kross when he was brought up to WWE RAW while still holding the NXT Championship.
Kross touched upon a number of topics regarding his call-up, telling Sapp that he wasn't a fan of the new gear, and he knew that losing right out of the gate to Jeff Hardy wasn't a good idea. However, Kross signed a main roster contract that same day, so he hoped that meant there was a long-term storyline in mind for him at the time. Kross said he felt everything about the way WWE introduced him as a talent on RAW felt "off" to him.
