"This has definitely been the roughest last two years in human history" - Killer Kross sends heartfelt message after return

Former WWE Superstar Killer Kross (FKA Karrion Kross) shared a heartfelt message for the WWE Universe upon returning to action.

In November last year, WWE released Kross along with several other superstars like Keith Lee and Nia Jax as part of yet another round of budget cuts. Kross holds the record for the shortest NXT title reign at four days. The former NXT standout suffered a separated shoulder during a match on the developmental brand which forced him to vacate his title.

Kross made an emphatic comeback on February 5th at Future Stars of Wrestling's Vegas event. At the show, the 36-year-old got the better of Jacob Fatu, Roman Reigns' cousin, and succeeded in wrapping the vacant FSW Grand Championship title around his waist.

After the match, he left a heartfelt speech for the WWE universe that had supported him:

“Eight years ago, I got in front of many of you. And to see you guys here tonight, I just wanted to say that this has definitely been the roughest last two years in human history in a very long time. I’m glad to see that you guys are sticking together in support of professional wrestling. If you guys have known me for many years, you know I’m not into this pandering s**t, I’m speaking to you from the heart. Thank you so much for staying with me through the course of this company," said Kross.

Kross went on to thank the fans for helping to build him into what he became:

“It’s people like you guys who elevated me to be where I was. All of us here created something for me and for you years ago, and s**t got weird in the last four months on TV, real weird. However, I will say this: the thing that we created here together, through these shows, we all got to see that on NXT. Which, in my opinion, is pretty f**king awesome. I will be back and I can’t wait to see you guys on the next show, I will. If you’re going to take away anything I say tonight, remember this: the glass, no matter what, is always half full. Thank you guys.”

Killer Kross set to face Homicide next month

Killer Kross is all set to take on John Moxley's latest rival Homicide next month.

The match could be one of the toughest of Killer Kross' career, as the former TNA star is an established veteran and well known for his tenacity on the independent wrestling scene. The two will lock horns at Outlaw Championship Wrestling's show in Queens, NY on March 3rd. Homicide is currently the Outlaw Wrestling Champion.

Do you think Killer Kross can dethorne Homicide? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Jacob Terrell