Former WWE Superstar Killer Kross names his favorite NXT opponent

Former WWE Superstar Killer Kross (f.k.a. Karrion Kross) named Finn Balor as his favorite opponent from his time in NXT.

Kross and Balor are both former NXT Champions, and their work during the height of the pandemic were some of the black and gold brand's most entertaining.

During a Signed by Superstars Special, Killer Kross spoke about why Finn Balor was his favorite opponent in NXT:

"Definitely without a doubt,” Kross said of Balor. “Him and I were always on the same page with putting together the match. Where it was, what was going on in the conflict, what people needed to see. He played a perfect David in a David and Goliath and I like to think that I did my part in terms of getting people to believe that he’s somebody who could win in that sort of situation." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Kross added that after their first match, he and Balor both wanted to face off again at WrestleMania:

"So him and I, after the first match, we were hoping the next time it was going to happen, it would be at Mania. It was the first thing he said when he came through the curtain, I was like ‘holy s**t.’ Well then I thought ‘yeah, he’s f*****g right. That would be, Demon at Mania or something like that.’ That would’ve been awesome.” (H/T Wrestling Inc)

While both superstars' time in WWE's third brand has come to an end, there's no doubt that the pair will go down as two of the best NXT stars in history.

Kross and Balor faced off for the NXT Championship in 2021

Killer Kross and Finn Balor's first meeting went down in 2021 when they battled for the NXT Championship at Stand & Deliver. Despite Finn's best efforts, the first-ever WWE Universal Champion lost to a returning and vengeful Kross, who relinquished the title due to injury in 2020. Although he lost, Balor came out of the matchup with a respect for Kross due to the war that the two superstars had just gone through.

Who was the best champion during their time wrestling for WWE's black and gold brand? Finn Balor or Killer Kross?

