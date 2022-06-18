Killer Kross believes released female star had talent to be Women's Champion in WWE

Former WWE Superstar Killer Kross (fka Karrion Kross) recently said that his wife and fellow wrestler Scarlett Bordeaux could have become the women's champion in WWE.

Both Scarlett and Kross signed with WWE in early 2020. She worked as Kross' ringside manager during their run in NXT. Despite her athleticism & performances in other promotions, Bordeaux never got the chance to showcase her in-ring skills in WWE.

Speaking on Two Man Power Trip, Kross said his wife could've been a big star in WWE, possibly becoming a champion in her own right:

"She could have been her own separate star, on the same show or another show, women’s champion, she could have put her own spin like, ‘Make wrestling sexy again,’ with her IMPACT stuff. She’s a very, very, creative person." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

WWE released the pair in November 2021. Given their ability to connect with the crowd, the dismissal was confusing for those in the wrestling business.

Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are thriving outside WWE

Despite being released by WWE last year, the wrestling couple has been able to keep themselves busy in the other promotions.

Speaking to Wrestling Inc, Scarlett revealed that they're working more now than when they were both employed by WWE:

"Financially, I will just say it – we're making the same as a WWE main roster salary. We're actually busier now than we were before, 100 percent. We're answering more emails, dealing with contracts, dealing with contracts with television shows, movies. With his Twitch, with my OnlyFans, we're nonstop busy and hustling. But we have 100 percent creative freedom and no rules whatsoever to what we are doing." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

While they may not be getting the exposure they received on WWE programming, the couple's lives away from the company seem just as fulfilling.

