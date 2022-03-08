Karrion Kross reveals he is happy about not making it to the WWE main roster straight away after signing

Former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross explained why he is happy about not making it to the WWE's main roster straight away after signing with the company.

The former NXT Champion, who got hold of the gold for the first time by defeating Keith Lee in 2020, made his NXT debut in the same year. He made his RAW debut the following year against Jeff Hardy. Not long after his debut on the red brand, Kross was released by WWE in November 2021.

During a virtual signing hosted by Captain’s Corner, Kross revealed that WWE planned for his debut to take place at the 2020 Royal Rumble event.

"I just was very adamant about being on board and I wanted to get their opinion. I wanted to see how he felt where, you know, would be the most appropriate place to go once we’re in the door and then I was told by numerous people in the company — I wasn’t supposed to know but, I was told that they were thinking about debuting me at the Royal Rumble, yeah. [It would’ve been] 2020. You know, so it would’ve been straight to main roster and then, I don’t know." - said Kross. (H/T - Post Wrestling.)

The athlete, who is currently signed to Major League Wrestling, also stated that his ideas would not be respected on the main roster.

"I don’t think that we would have been in the environment where my ideas and concepts would have been embraced the way they were on NXT versus on main roster because it’s just a different creative process. So I’m actually very happy that we did the NXT stuff. I don’t know. I probably would’ve made an astronomical amount [of] more money working main roster right off the bat, probably would have gotten a little more exposure but, to be quite frank with you, I mean, there’s a crew of people on main roster that will always be above everybody else and that is the way that it is booked and I don’t need to say who that is." - continued Kross. (H/T - Post Wrestling.)

Karrion Kross opens up about his WWE release

Kross was released by WWE in 2021 after a year-long tenure with the promotion.

He won the NXT Championship twice during his time in the company. The American wrestler spoke to Gary Cassidy from Inside The Ropes and explained that he enjoyed his time in the promotion despite having an unusual end to his tenure.

“It’s unfortunate, but I also think, respectfully, this was a blessing in disguise. And I, although the last little bit was super unusual, I thoroughly enjoyed my time with the company and I’m glad people got to see me and I’m going to take the ball now and I’m going to run as far as I can with it,” said Kross.

Do you think Killer Kross could have been used by WWE in a better way ? Sound off below!

