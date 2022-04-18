Killian Dain (Big Damo) cites former tag team partner to be new 'Terry Tyler'

Former NXT star Killian Dain (currently known as Big Damo) recently praised his former tag team partner, Drake Maverick.

Dain & Maverick formed an unlikely tag team partnership back in 2020. While they didn't have a tag team title run, they feuded with prominent NXT tag teams like Breezeango, Imperium, Curt Stallion, and August Grey, to name a few. The duo also participated in the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

In interaction with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Dain jokingly cited Maverick as the new Terry Taylor.

He said Maverick would probably be fired a few more times while praising the latter for having a keen eye for the industry:

"Listen, Drake Maverick is the new Terry Taylor. He’s gonna get fired six or seven times and get hired in multiple different ways and you know what? Good for him because he’s got a great mind for the business. He’s a great performer, but he knows what he’s talking about when it comes to outside the ring. I’m happy for him. Everything you saw on screen with me and Drake Maverick is just as it is off-screen. He’s a nightmare. He’s a thorn in my side. He’s a pain in my a**e. Whatever you want to say. Monkey on my back, whatever" (H/T - Fightful)

The WWE released Killian Dain and Drake Maverick in 2021. Maverick was rehired as part of the creative team this year.

"He’ll only be a benefit" – Killian Dain on Drake Maverick

Killian Dain praised Drake Maverick for his understanding of the wrestling business in and out of the ring.

In the same interview with Fightful, Dain said he enjoyed working with Maverick and wished him good luck in his future endeavors:

"I’m delighted for him. He was a lot of fun to work with and to talk to and whatever else. He’ll only be a benefit. If somebody gets out of there at a reasonable age, who can try and give his opinion on what wrestling could be down the line, [will he be listened to?] Let’s hope so. If it’s not, it’s not. But he’ll always land on his feet. I think Drake’s one of those people who is great for the industry. He’s a lovely fella, I can only wish him the best." (H/T - Fightful)

Since being released from WWE, Big Damo has been involved in many independent and local wrestling promotions. He recently made his in-ring return at NJPW STRONG: Mutiny, where Tomohiro Ishii defeated him.

