"I've got a full list of people" - Killian Dain discusses future plans; names top stars he wants to work with

Killian Dain was let go by WWE on June 25, 2021 due to budget cuts. Dain was an integral part of a storyline with Drake Maverick on NXT. The team had garnered a great deal of fan support prior to Killian Dain being released.

In a recent interview with Chris Deez of It's My House Podcast, Killian Dain discussed his future plans and named a few top stars he would want to face:

"So for the time being I'll be staying in America with Nikki's success and everything else. So then, literally once I am free to work again, I'm going to be picky, choosy, and I'm going to take a bit of time to really get around the world, you know. There's places I want to go, there's companies I want to work for, there's people I want to work with, I've got a full list of people I'm desperate to work with."

Killian Dain stated that he had a good experience working with wrestlers from New Japan Pro Wrestling when he worked with Revolution Pro Wrestling. He now looks forward to facing some of the top stars from NJPW whenever he gets the chance.

"I'd love it if I get a chance to wrestle the likes of [Tomohiro] Ishii again and [Hiroshi] Tanahashi again. I'd love to wrestle [Kazuchika] Okada, Shingo [Takagi], you know all those guys. And there's so many others across the world. So for me, I'm taking these three months to take a bit of time for myself to get myself prepared mentally, physically, everything else . . . and then yeah get myself around the world, because I do want to get back and do some things back in Britain, and I want to see how the scene is there. I want to be an inspiration for the next group of guys coming through."

How would Killian Dain fare in NJPW?

Killian Dain could fit well in the NJPW roster given the recent success of brute wrestlers like Jeff Cobb and EVIL in New Japan. Dain would very easily become a dominant force over in Japan were he to leave America.

Also, with NJPW Strong returning in August, Killian Dain might be able to work there and then get a match with top NJPW stars once COVID restrictions ease.

