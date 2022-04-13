"It’s what they’ve done for 50 years" - Killian Dain (Big Damo) on new WWE hiring policies

Killian Dain (also known as Big Damo) expressed his concerns about the new hiring policies administered by WWE for NXT talent.

Dain was associated with WWE's third brand and feuded with many current main roster stars like Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest. He was one of the three finalists in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle at WrestleMania 33.

In a recent interview with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc., Dain shared his insights and uncertainties on the new recruitment process. The former WWE star agreed that things needed to change. He noted that despite the company trying to hire college athletes, they would end up recruiting wrestlers from independent circuits:

“Am I gutted for a lot of my friends who got cut? Of course, I am,” he said. “A lot of people had food taken off their table with WWE, and their terrible decisions. But at the same time, did something have to change? Absolutely. Are they going to end up signing 100 college athletes? Yes, they will, and maybe only one will work out, but that to them is going to be their win," said Killian Dain. (20:26 - 20:44)

The former NXT Superstar also highlighted that the developmental territory of WWE does not solely prepare NXT talent for the diversified styles of RAW or SmackDown.

“So, I understand that’s the avenue that they are going to go for. It will probably work for them, but it probably won’t. But then they’ll cycle back, and they’ll do something where they’ll bring the best of the indies in again, and it’s what they’ve done for 50 years,” added Killian Dain. (20:45 - 20:59)

Killian Dain had a dominant run during his time on NXT

Killian Dain made his NXT debut in June 2016 as part of the faction, SAnitY. In the 2018 Superstar Shake-Up, the group made their SmackDown debut, where they challenged The Usos.

By 2019 the faction had broken up. In July that year, Dain made his return to the former black and gold brand. He attacked Matt Riddle during his match with Arturo Ruas, resulting in a feud with the former. The two men faced each other in a Street Fight on the first live two-hour edition of NXT.

The 37-year-old was involved in a number one contenders match for the NXT Championship against Drew McIntyre. Later on, he participated in a ladder match at NXT Takeover: New Orleans for the inaugural NXT North American Championship.

