Killian Dain remembers a memorable photograph clicked by a former WWE star (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Killian Dain is excited about the possibilities that await him, following his stint in the company. At the same time, he looks back at his unforgettable WWE run with a great degree of fondness.

At WWE WrestleMania 37, Sarah Logan took a memorable photograph of Killian Dain!

Killian Dain was a part of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WWE WrestleMania 33, something he is still very excited about:

Honestly, as a little boy, I was 3-4 years old when I first started watching this. And there I was. I was sunburnt. But it was an incredible experience. If nothing ever happened for the rest of my career and I had that, that was something that was so awesome for me to do.

Sarah Logan even captured a picture of Killian Dain as he walked down the ramp to the ring:

A friend of mine got this brilliant photo of me on the ramp. Sarah Logan actually, she took the photo of me when I was walking down the ramp. Incredible shot. It's one of those cool things about wrestling and experiences. I didn't expect that to happen. It happened so I took full advantage and had the time of my life.

Even though it was Mojo Rawley who eventually won the big match, it is a moment that Killian Dain will never really forget.

