Kim Orton, Bayley, and several other names react to Bianca Belair's bold claim following WWE SmackDown

Bianca Belair took on Chelsea Green in a dark match this past week on WWE SmackDown. This was featured on the show in a backstage segment where she announced her entry officially in the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Belair has already won the Royal Rumble once and defeated Sasha Banks in the main event of WrestleMania 37. It seems that The EST of WWE is now eyeing another victory in WWE's annual match, which could lead to another WrestleMania main event.

Belair recently took to Instagram to double down on her claim to become a two-time Royal Rumble winner, which would make her the first female to win the match on two occasions.

Several names have reacted to the post, with Bayley commenting that her "stupid quotes don't scare me," whilst Randy Orton's wife Kim Orton sent several fire emojis and Mia Yim sent heart eyes emojis.

There were also several WWE Superstars who liked the post including Natalya, Tegan Nox, Tiffany Stratton, Isla Dawn, Raquel Rodriguez, Ivy Nile. Former WWE Superstar Billie Kay had also liked the post.

Many of these women will share the ring with Bianca Belair in around two weeks time at the annual Royal Rumble but are supporting her ahead of the show.

Bianca Belair is one of only three women who have declared for the WWE Royal Rumble

Bianca Belair declared for the Royal Rumble this week on WWE SmackDown, but she is one of only three women to have now taken their place in the 30-person match so far.

Bayley was the first to confirm her place ahead of the new year, whilst Nia Jax announced that she would be part of the match this past week. Every year, the company stacks the match with surprise entrants or NXT callups, and once again they are expected to do the same this year. There are a number of legends who have been rumored to be returning ahead of the event.

Do you think Bianca Belair could win the match for a second time despite the odds being stacked against her with Damage CTRL? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

