Kim Orton reacts to Randy Orton keeping his wedding ring safe during WWE match

Kim Orton recently reacted to Randy Orton's wholesome gesture during a recent match he had on WWE TV. The Viper made sure his wedding ring didn't slip out of his finger during the match.

Randy Orton recently hit an insane RKO on Carmelo Hayes during their match on the May 17, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown. WWE shared a video of the sequence and pointed out that Orton made sure his wedding ring didn't slip out.

The video was then shared by Kim Orton, Randy's wife, on her Instagram story:

Expand Tweet

How did a WWE name react to Randy Orton calling him a breakout star?

The Viper recently had huge praise for fellow WWE Superstar Austin Theory in a recent interview.

Shortly after, the former United States Champion appeared on the Battleground Podcast and opened up about Orton's kind words.

“It’s Randy Orton. I mean, what has Randy not done in WWE? A 14-time WWE Champion, a man with just a crazy resume and somebody that everyone in the locker room well respects. Anytime you get words like that from Randy, you better make sure you’re working and you’re pushing yourself because he ain’t wrong about anything he said. He’s speaking the truth, and it is on my end to hold up that end. I appreciate what Randy said and this is just where my mentality is.” [H/T Fightful]

Orton defeated The Bloodline's Tama Tonga in the semi-finals of the King of the Ring tournament during the latest episode of SmackDown. He will now face Gunther in what is expected to be an epic encounter in the finals of the tournament in Saudi Arabia.

Gunther defeated former Bloodline member Jey Uso to book his spot in the finals. Fans are beyond excited to see Orton vs Gunther in what has the potential to be a match for the ages.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback