Kim Orton sends a three-word message to Randy Orton ahead of his title match against John Cena at WWE Backlash

Randy Orton has received a three-word message from his wife, Kim Orton, ahead of his match against John Cena at Backlash. The Viper will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship.
On last week's Monday Night RAW, Orton ambushed Cena during his promo and hit him with the RKO. Fast forward to Friday Night SmackDown, and The Apex Predator once again stood tall over his arch-rival.
Orton's wife, Kim, took to Instagram to share a photo of the couple and dedicated a three-word message to the multi-time WWE World Champion ahead of his title match.
"That’s my dude 💕," Kim wrote.
Dutch Mantell wasn't happy with Randy Orton's match against Joe Hendry
Dutch Mantell believes Joe Hendry didn't benefit from his three-minute match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41. He suggested that the reigning TNA World Champion was buried.
Speaking on BroDown, the former WWE manager stated the following:
"He looked worse, who was the guy that opened up the show tonight? What was his name? He was in the tag team. Whatever. Well, he was down in NXT, right? But he put up a better showing than what Hendry did and Hendry went out there with Randy Orton. You knew he wasn't going to win and he got three minutes."
Orton was originally set to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41 after confronting him at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto earlier this year. However, the match was called off after The Prizefighter was forced to withdraw from The Show of Shows due to his neck issues, for which surgery is required.
This led to Orton issuing an open challenge for WrestleMania 41. His call was answered by Hendry, who was beaten quite comprehensively by The Apex Predator. Post-match, Orton put Hendry over with the WWE Universe before ending the evening with another RKO on the TNA World Champion.