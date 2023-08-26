Kim Orton shares heartbreaking comment about Randy Orton after Bray Wyatt's tragic death

Randy Orton's wife Kim Orton shared a heartfelt post in memory of Bray Wyatt.

Bray Wyatt tragically passed away at 36, leaving the wrestling world in shock and mourning. He was one of the most beloved figures in the pro-wrestling business.

A barrage of tributes poured in for the late WWE Superstar immediately after his untimely passing was announced. Kim Orton, wife of Bray's former ally-turned-rival Randy Orton, has now shared a tribute to the fallen legend in her latest Instagram post. Kim stated that it hurt her to see her husband hurting over the tragic news. Check out her comments below:

"This hits different… It hurts my heart to see my husband hurting….as I sit and look at this picture, it just makes my heart break thinking his children are around the same age as mine here. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 Pls pray that God gives JoJo the strength to be strong enough in the light to comfort her children in this dark time and give her the courage to fall to her knees when she needs love and support in the dark 🙏🏼 give her strength to know she is not alone 🙏🏼 and she was left with the love of his beautiful babies to give her the support she will need to get through this. ❤️ Rest easy Windham 🙏🏼❤️🙏🏼❤️."

Randy Orton was one of Bray Wyatt's biggest WWE rivals

Randy Orton and Wyatt shared the ring on various occasions, and competed twice at WrestleMania. While at WrestleMania 33, The Viper defeated Wyatt to win the WWE Championship, at WrestleMania 37, Orton defeated Wyatt, courtesy of an Alexa Bliss interference.

This was Wyatt's last WWE match before he was released by the promotion in mid-2021. Wyatt made a big return to WWE in late 2022, and spent several weeks feuding with LA Knight.

Orton hasn't commented on Wyatt's passing yet. The veteran was incredibly close to Bray and it will surely take him some time to process his tragic passing.

Share your favorite Bray Wyatt memories in the comment section below.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?