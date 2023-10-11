Kim Orton shares latest photo with husband Randy Orton amid his absence

Randy Orton has been absent from WWE programming for over a year now. His wife, Kim Orton, recently took to Instagram to share a photo of the couple.

In May 2022, The Viper had to undergo treatment for a back injury that he suffered during his feud with The Bloodline. Orton and his former tag team partner, Matt Riddle, dropped the RAW Tag Team Championships to The Usos in Orton's last match before hiatus.

Taking to Instagram, Kim shared a wholesome photo of the couple. This wasn't the first time Orton's wife posted a photo with him while he continues to recover from his injury.

Dutch Mantell believes Randy Orton could feud with Dominik Mysterio upon his return

Dutch Mantell believes The Viper could feud with The Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio once he returns to WWE.

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the wrestling veteran suggested that a feud between Orton and Dominik would create interest, as The Apex Predator has been sidelined for over a year.

Mantell further claimed that Orton works better as a loner, especially now that Matt Riddle has departed WWE. Mantell said:

"I think having Randy Orton challenge Dominik would create interest because he's been out for a year, year and a half, maybe more, and he's over. So when he walks out there, and he don't have that Matt Riddle to carry that excess baggage, all those problems that guy had. Randy Orton is a loner anyway. He works better in the loner fashion."

While an official date for Orton's return is yet to be confirmed, fans are patiently waiting for The Viper to make his much-awaited WWE comeback.

