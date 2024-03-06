Kim Orton shares photos of an insanely jacked Randy Orton; The Viper reacts with four-word message

WWE legend Randy Orton has reacted to his wife's recent post on Instagram.

The Viper is currently a mainstay on WWE SmackDown. He made his big WWE return at last year's Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event. Orton competed in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at Royal Rumble and came very close to dethroning Roman Reigns.

Randy Orton's wife Kim recently shared a bunch of pictures in which the veteran is looking incredibly jacked.

The pictures received a response from Orton as can be seen below:

Screengrab of Orton's response to his wife (via Kim's Instagram)

Randy Orton's reaction to his wife starting a podcast

When Kim Orton launched a podcast with Kurt Angle's wife Giovanna, Randy was incredibly supportive of her. In an interview with Denise Salcedo, Kim revealed Orton's reaction to the launch of her podcast.

She said:

"He's funny," Kim Orton said of her husband. "We're super playful with each other, so he was like 'wow, you're gonna put your big mouth to use. I love it. Make that money, girl.' His number one advice to me: So, I am from New York, and I live in Missouri now, and he said 'be you.' He goes 'that's why people are drawn to you. Don't try to be something else. Don't try to be like a TV personality or something like that. Be you. Talk like you. Don't pronounce your R's.' He's not really nervous, he's kinda like an open book. He lets everyone know exactly what he is thinking at all times, so he's really not worried about that end of it." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Orton was attacked by Logan Paul during the final moments of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match in Perth. This led to Drew McIntyre pinning him and winning a shot at Seth Rollins' WWE World Heavyweight Title. It remains to be seen what's in store for Orton at WrestleMania XL.

What do you think of Randy Orton's current run so far? Discuss.

