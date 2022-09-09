Create

King of the Ring winner excited about introducing Bayley and other WWE Superstars in upcoming event

Bayley
Bayley is a former women's champion
Sunil Joseph
Sunil Joseph
ANALYST
Modified Sep 09, 2022 10:57 AM IST

King of the Ring winner Xavier Woods recently announced that he is excited to introduce Bayley and other WWE Superstars on Attack of the Show.

Attack of the Show is an American live television program on G4. It features various segments on pop culture, movies, and even video games. The show stars Austin Creed (aka Xavier Woods), Fiona Nova, Gina Darling, Jirard Khalil, Kassem G, Kevin Pereira, and Will Neff.

The New Day member disclosed via Twitter that WWE Superstars Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Bayley would appear in the upcoming episode along with former WWE star Tyler Breeze.

"Next week I get to introduce my favorite people to my favorite people. I don’t know if I’ll be able to handle the chaos that is about to [email protected] X @G4TV," Woods wrote.
Next week I get to introduce my favorite people to my favorite people. I don’t know if I’ll be able to handle the chaos that is about to [email protected] X @G4TV twitter.com/g4tv/status/15…

The episode featuring the WWE stars will air on September 14th, 2022.

Fans are excited as WWE Superstars Bayley, Big E, and Kofi Kingston are announced for the show

The WWE Universe seems excited to witness its favorite WWE personalities on the show.

The reaction to this announcement has been highly positive on Twitter, with many fans stating that they missed the show during its hiatus.

Check out some of the fan reactions below.

@AustinCreedWins @WWE i missed you so much
@G4TV @AustinCreedWins @WWE I missed you @G4TV
@AustinCreedWins @WWE @G4TV Looking forward to it.
@AustinCreedWins @WWE @G4TV Your favorite people & Breeze right? 😂
@AustinCreedWins @WWE @G4TV https://t.co/zfon10xErx
@AustinCreedWins @WWE @G4TV What a lineup! Can’t wait!!!

There were a couple of Bayley references as well.

@AustinCreedWins @WWE @G4TV DING DONG!
@AustinCreedWins @WWE @G4TV Prince Pretty finally meets Princess Petty
@FionaNova @AustinCreedWins @WWE @G4TV Genuinely excited to see you interact with @itsBayleyWWE
@AustinCreedWins @WWE @G4TV can't wait for @itsBayleyWWE to ding dong hello @FionaNova

One fan stated that he couldn't wait to see Big E.

@AustinCreedWins @WWE @G4TV OMG! We can't wait to see @WWEBigE in or out of the ring...just ON THE MEND.Joy!

Another fan wished Xavier Woods "good luck," indicating that the former tag champion will have his work cut out for him.

@AustinCreedWins @WWE @G4TV Good Luck 👑 Xavier Woods!!!!
@AustinCreedWins @WWE @G4TV If anyone can handle it, no doubt you can!!

As mentioned earlier, Attack of the Show went on a brief hiatus in 2012 before returning in 2021 with a couple of new hosts. Since it was a weekday show in its original incarnation, the show wasn't split into seasons.

The current version's Season One ended on August 11th, 2022 and the new season began on August 31st.

Are you excited to see your favorite WWE Superstars on Attack of the Show? Sound off in the comments section below.

Why did Brock Lesnar defeat Kofi Kingson in 8 seconds? Hear the truth here

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Are you excited for this week's episode of Attack of the Show?

Yes

No

Edited by Angana Roy

Comments

comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...