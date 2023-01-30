"Kiss my a**, Brock"- 46-year-old WWE Superstar sends out a bold message to Brock Lesnar following his controversial elimination at Royal Rumble 2023

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley recently sent out a bold message to his arch-rival Brock Lesnar following the Royal Rumble premium live event.

The Beast Incarnate entered the square circle at number 12 and immediately eliminated Angelo Dawkins, Santos Escobar, and Chad Gable. The All Mighty entered after Lesnar and eliminated the latter immediately. Baron Corbin was up next and was attacked by The Beast with an F5 even before he could enter the ring.

Although the returning Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble match, Lashley took to Twitter to mock Lesnar after eliminating him at the premium live event.

Previously, The All Mighty had tweeted that he would eliminate Lesnar when he got into the ring. After turning his words into reality, Lashley took to social media to send out a stern message to his rival.

"Told you!! Kiss my a**, Brock. #Royal Rumble," Lashley tweeted.

Austin Theory said that his days of being afraid of Brock Lesnar are over

Austin Theory recently stated that his days of being afraid of Lesnar are over.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Theory spoke about his past confrontations with The Beast Incarnate and mentioned that Lesnar was everywhere.

"Me and Brock Lesnar. What a journey we've been on together, from the top of an elimination chamber to beating me with my own Money in the Bank briefcase. I really don't know how I feel about Brock Lesnar returning, you know? My main event match, I mean, I won, a win is a win, but, you know? Brock's just, he's always there. He's always there," Theory detailed.

Theory further added that he's not scared of Lesnar anymore. He spoke about Brock's character and mentioned that the latter always destroys things:

"No, I'm not worried about Lesnar. I think my days of being afraid of Brock Lesnar are over. I think, I just had to force myself to move on when he threw me off the elimination chamber but, yeah, you know? Brock Lesnar, he just shows up, he destroys everything, and he leaves, and what's up with that? You know? What's up with that?"

It will be exciting to see if Lashley gets another opportunity to face his arch-rival.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

