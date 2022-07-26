“Knows how to do story arcs” - former WWE star praises Triple H following move to new role

Former WWE Broadcaster and current NBC Sports analyst Jonathan Coachman had some positive things to say about the promotion's new head of creative, Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

Coachman made a name for himself in the company in the late 1990s - not only as an announcer but also as an on-air talent. In 2008, Coach left the promotion to take a role with cable sports giant ESPN.

Following his departure from the company in 2017, Coachman returned in a commentary role for a short time. While it didn't last long, he still retains friendly relations with WWE.

A fan took to Twitter today to ask Coachman for his take on Triple H being named head of creative after Vince McMahon's departure. Coach heaped praise on the 14-time world champion, stating that he relates well to talent:

"I respect HHH. Dealing with him in 2017-2018 he relates really well to talent. Has a great “wrestling” mind so knows how to do story arcs. And will put the right talent on the mic who can verbally get over. Which has been lost."

Could we see Coachman return to WWE?

At the moment, Coachman is an employee of NBCUniversal - the conglomerate that also owns the USA Network, which airs Monday Night RAW every week. He was also the pregame host for XFL football games on various networks before the global COVID-19 pandemic forced the league to shut down.

In a small bit of history, Coachman was moved to hosting premium live event pre-shows in 2018 to make room for Renee Young (Renee Paquette) becoming the very first woman to announce a prime-time television program for the promotion.

Right now, Eric Bischoff's former assistant is covering golf for the NBC Sports Gold subscription service. It seems unlikely that he'd return to the company in anything other than a surprise cameo, but his history with WWE makes his opinion on the current situation worth listening to.

