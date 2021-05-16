WWE Superstar pays heartfelt tribute to Kobe Bryant following his NBA Hall of Fame induction

Kobe Bryant was recently inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2020.

Many were saddened to learn of his passing last year. Bryant, unfortunately, died in a helicopter crash along with his daughter Giana. The pro-wrestling industry was also shocked to hear of his passing, and many superstars paid tribute to the late great star.

WWE Superstar Bayley paid a heartfelt tribute following the ceremony, congratulating her favorite athlete and his family.

"Touching. Congratulations to my favorite athlete, Kobe Bryant and his family. #NBAHallOfFame." said Bayley

Touching 💜💛 Congratulations to my favorite athlete, Kobe Bryant and his family. #NBAHallOfFame https://t.co/WSfySezAdS — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 16, 2021

Bayley reacted to Vanessa Bryant's emotional Hall of Fame speech. Vanessa, along with another NBA legend, Michael Jordan, played the role of ushering Kobe Bryant into the Hall of Fame. He was also joined by fellow NBA legends and champions Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan.

The day of his passing is widely considered to be one of the saddest days in sports history. Now Kobe Bryant finds himself forever immortalized in basketball history.

Many WWE Superstars were shocked to hear about Kobe Bryant's passing

The WWE Universe and many WWE Superstars paid tribute to Kobe Bryant on learning about his tragic demise. A number of stars were inspired by the Black Mamba and shared their heartfelt condolences to his family last year.

WWE Superstars such as Bayley, Mustafa Ali, and Titus O'Neil took to Twitter to pay tribute, hours before the company held their annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January 2020.

WWE also released a statement extending their condolences to the Bryant family.

WWE is saddened by the passing of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. We extend our condolences to their family, fans and loved ones. https://t.co/uI2iShWSB0 — WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2020

There can be no denying that Kobe Bryant is a legend through and through, and his Hall of Fame induction is well deserved.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to join Bayley in congratulating Kobe and his family on his NBA Hall of Fame induction.