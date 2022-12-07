Kofi Kingston has a 3-word response following surprising title challenge outside of SmackDown

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have shocked the wrestling world with their surprise appearance on the latest episode of NXT, confronting Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly. Following the title challenge, Kingston issued a three-word response.

The Bew Day had the opportunity to derail The Usos, who were on the verge of breaking their record of the longest-reigning tag champions. However, they failed to do so, with Jimmy and Jey eventually beating them and surpassing the record.

Following that, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made a surprise appearance in NXT to challenge Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly. Following that, Kingston tweeted, "We are #NXT."

Check it out below:

The match has been made official for "NXT Deadline" this weekend.

Will Kofi Kingston get a taste of championship #23 this weekend?

Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince and Kit Wilson will have a daunting task ahead of them as they have to defend the titles against arguably the greatest tag team in WWE history.

If Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods win this Sunday, it will be the former's 23rd overall championship reign in WWE. He is already one of the most decorated superstars on the current roster, but adding the NXT tag team titles to his collection will be a monumental accomplishment.

However, Pretty Deadly is accomplished in its own right - albeit less experienced. They enjoyed most of 2021 as the NXT UK Tag Team Champions and are in their second reign as the NXT Tag Team Champions.

Their first reign saw them win the vacant titles, but The Creed Brothers cut the run short, ending it at just 53 days. However, they regained the titles and are now closing in on 100 days as champions.

Will Kingston and Woods make an instant impact at NXT: Deadline? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments below!

