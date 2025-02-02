Kofi Kingston accuses WWE of injustice following omission from the Royal Rumble

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston's absence from the 2025 Royal Rumble was quite surprising, considering he has given wrestling fans several memorable Royal Rumble moments over the years. The New Day member has finally broken his silence with a social media update after his omission from the 30-man match in Indianapolis.

The 43-year-old and his teammate Xavier Woods have had a tough time since the duo turned their back on Big E. In addition to the crowd despising them, fellow superstars have also refused to be around former WWE Tag Team Champions. To make matters worse, none of the two entered the squared circle for this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Earlier today, Kofi Kingston took to his Instagram account to post a picture of himself in the dark and accuse the Stamford-based wrestling promotion of injustice.

"A miscarriage of justice…#royalrumble," he wrote.

Kofi Kingston has been featured in 16 men's Royal Rumble matches, second only to WWE Hall of Famer Kane, who has 18 appearances to his name (excluding one each as Isaac Yankem and Fake Diesel). Although he has never secured a win, Kingston has had multiple stand-out moments of saving himself from elimination in very unique ways.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods recently lost to a WWE Hall of Famer

The New Day is currently feuding with the Rey Mysterio-led LWO on Monday Night RAW. The Master of the 619 got the better of both Kofi and Xavier in singles matches last month.

While the WWE Hall of Famer pinned Kofi Kingston on the January 20 edition of the red brand, Mysterio defeated Xavier Woods the following week. The duo tried to attack Rey after the match, only for other LWO members to show up and save the legendary Luchador.

Despite being one of the most decorated tag teams in WWE, the duo has not won a tag team title on the main roster since 2021. It will be interesting to see if and when they compete in a championship match soon.

