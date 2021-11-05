Former WWE Champion believes The New Day is the greatest tag team of all time

Former WWE champion Kofi Kingston recently appeared on Into The Danger Zone with Chris Denker's podcast, where he proclaimed that The New Day was the greatest tag team of all-time among other topics.

For the last few years, fans have acknowledged the group for its excellence as a tag team. While most of the other tag teams in WWE have been forgotten, the trio of Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E have remained the constant benchmark for WWE's tag team division.

Kingston was asked if he thinks The New Day is the greatest tag team of all time, to which he replied:

“I do. I almost hesitated, and I feel like a lot of times you should be humble with it, but for me, I’m old now. I got to the point that I don’t really care what anybody thinks about me. I never really have, but when I think about the things we’ve done, just off the top of my head, going toe to toe with The Rock, the greatest speaker in the history of our industry, the greatest motivator, the greatest trash talker, the most popular man in the world. Granted, it was 3 on 1 (he laughs). To be able to go toe to toe with The Rock on that level is a real test of, ‘Oh, we’re pretty good at this," Kofi Kingston said about The New Day. (H/T- wrestlingnews.co)

The former WWE Champion also said the trio chose to work together, which set them apart from most teams.

"A lot of teams get thrown together. Myself and Punk. Myself and R-Truth. Myself and Evan. We were just teams that got thrown together. It really wasn’t our plan to come together and be a team. For The New Day, we chose to be together. They chose me to be in the group and then we formed this bond. We wanted to be together, where a lot of people are not put in a situation where they are given the option of being together. That allowed us to start with a different foundation than everybody else. We wanted to be together, therefore, why would I want to turn on my brother? His success is my success. Woods is the King, I’m the King. E is the WWE Champion, I’m the WWE Champion. We have that actual mentality of all for one and one for all. From all of those perspectives, I can’t think of another group that embodies most of those things, let alone all of those things, like we do,"- Kingston added.

The New Day has been together for more than seven years now and, in addition to their long list of accolades, has even had the pleasure of hosting the biggest wrestling event, WrestleMania.

WWE.com voted The New Day as the greatest tag team of all time

As part of a series on Peacock, WWE compiled a list of the 50 greatest tag teams in the company's history. The countdown to number one featured several legendary groups such as The Legion of Doom, The Hardy Boyz, The Dudley Boyz, and Edge & Christian.

However, out of all of those great teams, The New Day claimed the first spot.

Ettore “Big E” Ewen @WWEBigE I know many will disagree with the list but being named the greatest tag team of all time makes me reflect on our journey. I’m massively grateful for @TrueKofi @AustinCreedWins . I’m thankful we bet on ourselves & were unafraid to pursue a path that felt right for us. I know many will disagree with the list but being named the greatest tag team of all time makes me reflect on our journey. I’m massively grateful for @TrueKofi & @AustinCreedWins. I’m thankful we bet on ourselves & were unafraid to pursue a path that felt right for us.

The New Day is one of the most popular and decorated teams in WWE history and has held several records – including at one time the longest tag team championship reign of the promotion at 483 days.

The three men are equally successful in singles competitions. Currently, Big E is the WWE Champion. Xavier Woods is the reigning King of the Ring, with Kofi serving as his 'hand.'

Do you agree with Kofi Kingston about The New Day? Who do you think is the greatest tag team ever? Let us know in the comments below.

