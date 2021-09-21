Kofi Kingston reveals why Big E never turned on The New Day (Exclusive)

When Big E began his recent singles run in WWE, many were arguing for him to adopt a more serious side and possibly turn on his New Day stablemates. However, Kofi Kingston recently explained that Big E garnered a great deal of popularity in the first place because of his exuberant nature so he didn't need to bring a serious tone to his character.

After last year's draft, Big E was separated from Kofi and Xavier Woods as he was left on SmackDown while the other two were drafted to RAW. This allowed Big E to start his singles run and he gained a lot of success during the past year. The Powerhouse of Positivity managed to win the Intercontinental Championship, become Mr Money in the Bank and just last week, win the WWE Championship.

In a recent interview with Rick Ucchino of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Kofi Kingston shared his thoughts on people saying that Big E should have become more serious or turned on The New Day.

"There were so many people on social media that were like 'Oh Big E needs to break up. Go on your own. You need to turn on The New Day.' These wedgedrivers out there keep trying to drive a wedge in there between The New Day. They've been trying to do it for years. [Big E] stuck to his guns. Our bond is like a brotherhood. People told him he had to be serious, 'Well now that you're on your own, you can't come out there and dance and doing all these things. You gotta be serious' and you're trying to tell Big E how to be be Big E when the reason you embrace him in the first place is because he was himself. He was able to stay true to himself and get to the top, the pinnacle of wrestling. To hold the most prestigious title in the history of the wrestling history is amazing. What a story", Kofi Kingston said

Check out Kofi Kingston's thoughts on various topics including Roman Reigns, King of the Ring, Xavier Woods and much more in the video below.

Big E has a big match on WWE RAW tonight

Following the events that transpired on SmackDown last Friday, WWE announced that The New Day will go head-to-head with The Bloodline on RAW tonight. This is one of the biggest tag team matches in recent WWE history.

Also Read

Which team will walk out with the win tonight? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please embed the video and H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from the article.

Kofi Kingston spoke about Big E's historic WWE Championship win to us, which you can check out here.

Edited by Arjun