"I'm still getting goosebumps just thinking about it" - Kofi Kingston shares heartfelt words after Big E's WWE Championship win (Exclusive)

Big E's WWE Championship win was a memorable moment for countless fans around the world, especially Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. The two have been alongside Big E ever since The New Day was formed and have gone through many ups and downs together.

Moments after Big E cashed-in his Money in the Bank briefcase and won the WWE Championship, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods ran down the ramp to celebrate with Big E. The three shared a special moment in the ring just before RAW went off the air.

Speaking with Rick Ucchino of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Kofi Kingston shared his thoughts and feelings following Big E's WWE Championship win.

"It was incredible. I'm still getting goosebumps just thinking about it, the fact that it actually happened. And that's not to say that I didn't expect it to happen but being around for so long you get accustomed to things changing, especially at the last minute. So, I didn't wanna get my hopes up. All of a sudden [someone might say] 'Well things have changed, we're gonna go this route and we're gonna try and to this.' So I try not to invest emotionally into anything until it actually happens . . . I've watched [Big E] go from the stoic bodyguard to the man with the most personality in WWE. He is always trying to get better," Kofi Kingston said.

Who could be Big E's next opponent for the WWE Championship?

Big E being the WWE Champion opens the doors to a plethora of paths that WWE can take at the moment. RAW's roster is currently stacked from top to bottom with main event stars, be it in the form of up-and-coming popular performers like Riddle or multi-time WWE Champions like Randy Orton.

Nonetheless, Bobby Lashley could be Big E's first challenger for the WWE Championship. He lost the championship primarily because he was injured following the main event last week and had no time to recover. Given that information, Lashley might be looking to reclaim the WWE Championship.

Another star who could now challenge for the WWE Championship is Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior was barred from challenging for the title after losing to Bobby Lashley at Hell in a Cell. With Lashley now dethroned, McIntyre can come after the WWE Championship once more.

