"Welp" - Kofi Kingston breaks silence following Royal Rumble elimination botch

Kofi Kingston had a Royal Rumble moment last night, but it will be one he and the WWE Universe would prefer to forget.

Last night during the Men's Rumble match, Kevin Owens tossed Kofi Kingston over the top rope, and he was supposed to grab hold of the barricade on the outside without his feet touching the floor. Unfortunately for Kingston, both of his feet touched the floor, and he was eliminated from the matchup.

Following last night's WWE Royal Rumble premium live event, New Day member Kofi Kingston took to social media to comment on his botched landing on the barricade during the Men's Rumble match.

"Welp! *crying laughing emoji* 'It is Better to Try and Fail Than Never to Try at All.' - someone said this," Kofi Kingston tweeted.

🎅🏿 Sir Kofi Krampus 🎅🏿 @TrueKofi



“It is Better to Try and Fail Than Never to Try at All.”



-someone said this Welp!“It is Better to Try and Fail Than Never to Try at All.”-someone said this Welp! 😂 “It is Better to Try and Fail Than Never to Try at All.”-someone said this

Kofi Kingston is a Royal Rumble highlight reel

While last night didn't go Kofi Kingston's way, the man has had plenty of amazing Royal Rumble highlights throughout his WWE career.

Kofi Kingston's Rumble highlights began in 2012 when The Miz thought he had managed to eliminate him, but Kingston managed to do a handstand and walk across the floor all the way over to the steel steps to save himself from elimination.

Kingston's Rumble highlight reel continued from 2013 to 2019, having been saved by his New Day stablemates Big E and Xavier Woods on quite a few occasions along the way.

The streak ended in 2020 at the hands of Brock Lesnar, and Kingston didn't participate in the 2021 Rumble.

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. Perhaps Kingston can start a new streak at the 2023 Rumble. Only time will tell.

Also Read Article Continues below

What did you think of the Kofi Kingston botch last night? Are you disappointed the moment wasn't properly executed? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A current WWE star is open to going to AEW and facing Britt Baker. More details here. Check it out

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. What did you think of the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match? Thumbs up Thumbs down 20 votes so far