"The fans just wouldn’t be denied" - Kofi Kingston on WWE gifting fans with his 2019 title win

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston recently expressed how good it felt when the company listened to fans' wish for him to win the world championship in 2019.

In the build-up to WrestleMania 35, WWE replaced an injured Mustafa Ali with Kofi in the Elimination Chamber match. The New Day star would steal the show in a gauntlet match before Elimination Chamber 2019, which led to the promotion's higher-ups becoming very impressed with the fans' response to the veteran.

Speaking on the Out of Character podcast, Kofi complimented WWE for listening to the fans after his gauntlet match. The company eventually decided to push the star all the way to a world title win at WrestleMania.

"I walked through Gorilla, especially after that Gauntlet Match, and everyone was so loud. Even afterwards, people were so loud. Everybody is talking, ‘We might have something here. Let’s do the right thing.’ I’m so fortunate they actually decided to go that direction because there’s a lot of times where [the fans] have supported somebody and for whatever reason, it’s not reciprocated in terms of the push. I’m very fortunate that the office actually decided to go with what the people wanted. The fans just wouldn’t be denied. I appreciate that so much." (H/T 411Mania)

Kofi's victory over Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35 was one of the most heartwarming moments in recent wrestling history. The ten-plus-year WWE veteran was finally able to capture the biggest prize in the company in 2019.

Kofi Kingston faced off against Butch on SmackDown

For weeks, the New Day and Sheamus' stable have been involved in a verbal and physical back-and-forth. This past Friday on SmackDown, Kofi took on the Irishman's teammate Butch.

In what was a mash-up of styles, Kingston's flair and athleticism seemed a bit too much for Butch. However, after multiple outside interferences, the latter would hit Kingston with his finisher to pick up the win.

The numbers game is currently in favor of Sheamus and company since Big E is out injured. Fans will have to wait and see if Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods can bounce back in the upcoming weeks.

