Kofi Kingston claims young WWE fan should have been "yeeted out of the building" for actions on RAW

Kofi Kingston sent a message after getting into a heated interaction with a young WWE fan during last night's edition of RAW. The New Day captured the World Tag Team Championship by defeating The War Raiders at WWE WrestleMania 41 last month in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The War Raiders battled The Creed Brothers last night on the red brand, and the World Tag Team Champions were on commentary for the match. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods wound up getting involved in the action and cost The War Raiders the match last night on RAW.

Kingston took to social media today to react to a video of a young fan slapping his hand out of his face during his entrance last night on WWE RAW. The veteran claimed that the fan should have been "yeeted out of the building" for his actions. You can check out Kingston's response on X by clicking here.

"Punk a** kid should’ve been “yeeted” out of the building. NEVER touch me," he wrote.

Big E used to be a member of The New Day, but the faction betrayed him in December 2024. The former champion offered to serve as the group's manager, but Woods and Kingston turned him down. The two have been heels ever since and are regularly booed by WWE fans when they appear on RAW.

Kofi Kingston comments on The New Day's heel turn on WWE RAW

Kofi Kingston recently shared his thoughts on The New Day's decision to leave Big E behind.

Speaking on the Battleground podcast, the 43-year-old claimed that they told the truth about Big E last year. He suggested that fans didn't want to hear the truth and got mad at the faction for being honest.

"Evil? I feel like it's a harsh word, man. Here's the thing: everything we said out there was true. We didn't say anything that was a lie. People didn't want to hear it, you know. They were mad that we said it. But there was nothing that came out of our mouths that was a lie. Everything was 100% honest. That's all it's ever been. We come out and we never lie to the people," Kingston said. [From 02:22 onwards]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

The New Day has not been in action since winning the World Tag Team Championship at WWE WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see how long the duo can hold onto the titles moving forward.

