Kofi Kingston comments on the 'Forbidden Door'

Kofi Kingston recently commented on the 'Forbidden Door' being opened in professional wrestling.

Kingston, as part of The New Day with Xavier Woods, was thrust into a feud with The Viking Raiders after they attacked the former on SmackDown. Before that, the 11-time tag team champions were embroiled in a rivalry with The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland). The Forbidden Door is a colloquial term used when different wrestling companies work with each other, or performers from one promotion appear in another.

The former WWE Champion recently did an interview with Sebastian Hackl for WWE Deutschland's Instagram, where he talked about his long career, his favorite video games, and difficult life on the road. When questioned about what was on his bucket-list as a performer, he mentioned the Forbidden Door now being open.

"Yeah, I mean there's a lot, I think more so now,'' said Kofi Kingston. "Well, you know, since Mickie James came to the Rumble right, the quote-on-quote 'Forbidden Door), that was never to be talked about, was opened. So, there's a lot of different people from a lot of different promotions that are incredibally talented that I would love to mix it up with and have matches with for sure." (12:28 to 12:50)

Kofi did not name any wrestlers from other promotions. He did, however, say that he would like to wrestle with some talent in NXT 2.0 like Carmelo Hayes, Bron Breakker, Trick Williams, and Roderick Strong. Later in the interview, he even added Intercontinental Champion Gunther's name to the superstars he wanted to face off against.

Kofi Kingston and The New Day's history with The Elite

Kofi Kingston and The New Day once competed against The Elite. Not in the ring, but on the E3 stage in a Street Fighter contest.

Kenny Omega, along with Nick and Matt Jackson, were collectively known as The Elite. The three, along with Hangman Adam Page and Cody Rhodes, were the cornerstones of All Elite Wrestling. The three men are also Executive Vice Presidents of the company.

Back before the company was formed, the trio contested The New Day in the Street Fighter V video game on June 14, 2018 on the stage of the E3 gaming convention. This came after Xavier Woods called Omega out on Instagram for months, and both men are known to be huge gaming enthusiasts.

Despite the team from WWE losing, the two groups ended the night on a sweet note and even praised each other.

The dream match between The New Day and The Elite might not happen in the ring for the foreseeable future, but Cody Rhodes rejoining WWE has taught us that in wrestling, never say never.

