"Sit back and relax and enjoy the story that's being told to you" - Kofi Kingston on the criticisms that New Day vs. Bloodline is being done too soon (Exclusive)

Kofi Kingston wants the WWE Universe to enjoy the match between The New Day and The Bloodline that they're about to see tonight on WWE RAW.

Ahead of this huge match between the two trios, Kingston sat down with Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino to discuss all things WWE. When asked if he was surprised this six-man tag match was happening so soon, Kingston revealed that nothing surprises him in WWE anymore.

"Oh, nothing surprises me," Kofi Kingston said. "I think the great thing about WWE is that you don't know what's going on. I think a lot of people get upset when they can't predict what's happening, you know? You want to talk about how to build a show. How about just enjoy the match you're about to get sooner than later?"

"You don't know what's gonna happen at Survivor Series," Kingston continued. "We might do it again and do it even better! The way that we do things is we work towards a great product in terms of telling the story. So sit back and relax and enjoy the story that's being told to you."

Will the rivalry between The New Day and The Bloodline carry into Survivor Series?

As Kingston said, WWE can still easily build up another clash between the stables at Survivor Series. There's nothing stopping the company from running it back again later in the year when the brands collide at the pay-per-view in November.

With Roman Reigns and Big E currently holding the two biggest championships in the company, it's doubtful that the two factions will land on the same brands after the WWE Draft in October. As a result, a rematch of this buzzworthy bout between these two factions at Survivor Series would make sense.

Will the WWE Universe see that happen? No one knows for sure, so only time will tell what happens next.

The full interview is available here.

