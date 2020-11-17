Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston was recently interviewed on The Go Home Show podcast by Sporf Wrestling. Kingston is currently one half of the RAW Tag Team Champions alongside Xavier Woods.

Kofi Kingston opens up about appearing as one of The Undertaker's druids

During the interview with Sporf Wrestling, the current RAW Tag Team opened up about his favourite memory of The Undertaker. Kingston revealed that it came before he signed his WWE contract. He appeared as a druid during one of The Undertaker's entrances and described his experience:

For me, it was before I was signed. And a lot of people wouldn't know this because I was completely cloaked and draped in black but I was actually a druid when Undertaker was having a feud with Randy Orton. Cowboy Bob Orton actually posed as a druid and he came out and then all the druids came out and then we all ended up walking back. One druid stayed and that was Cowboy Bob Orton. I was one of those druids so to be... like we all know, you know the impact that Undertaker has had on this industry and he's had that impact for so long. As a fan of the industry for so long like you are a fan of The Undertaker and you know, just what that means to see him come out. When you hear that gong, as fans everyone stands up on their feet, 'oh my god' like you are overcome with emotion so for me I got to be a druid and you know, got to hold the torch and everything and when the bell gonged I got to be right there with Undertaker as he was coming out for his entrance on... it was a SmackDown if I'm not mistaken. There's no energy like that, especially for someone who's up and coming and wanting to be on the other side of the barricade and be in that ring, to feel that energy, your goal is to always have that level of impact that Undertaker had. Now, the majority of us will fall short but thats the star that you shoot for so for me to be out there and experience that level of energy was unbelievable.

The Undertaker's farewell is set for WWE Survivor Series later this month and a number of legends are expected to be present for the occassion.

