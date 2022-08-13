Kofi Kingston gets attacked by WWE team in a brutal brawl

Kofi Kingston looked to get his revenge on the Viking Raiders but the numbers game proved to be too much for him. The Raiders took out the lonely member of the New Day at the entrance ramp.

The Viking Raiders returned a few weeks ago and instantly targeted the New Day. The two teams have had a series of matches. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods took it a bit too far when they mocked the Viking race. This resulted in angering the Viking Raiders as they attacked Woods and put him on the shelf. It is still not clear when the former King of the Ring winner will return.

The former WWE champion has made it his mission to avenge his fellow New Day brothers. Last week, Kingston tried to attack the Raiders right after the team had a match, but that did not work in his favor. Erik and Ivar beat up Kofi, leaving him flat in the ring.

The New Day member thought it would be better to attack the Raiders when they were fresh, and this time he came up with an equalizer in the form of a Kendo stick. But it did not work out either. The Raiders took Kingston out yet again and hit him with their shields.

Who can stop the vicious Viking Raiders? Let us know in the comments section below.

