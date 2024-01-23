Kofi Kingston could have a huge fallout with popular WWE star, according to wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels Kofi Kingson and Xavier Woods could have a major falling out in the next few weeks.

The New Day fought Imperium in a tag team match this week. However, the contest ended in a double countout as both teams brawled outside the ring. The scuffle ended when the two teams went through a few tables in the tech area.

During a backstage segment, Kingston told WWE correspondent Jackie Redmond that he would take on Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship next week.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that he was no longer interested in the New Day. He suggested that WWE might be hinting at a rift between the two active members of the group, with Kingston wanting to pursue a singles run.

The former writer detailed that Xavier Woods probably wanted to keep the team together, leading to a future feud between the stablemates:

"Bro, I'm over New Day. I mean, I'm sorry, I said it last week, bro. I'm over them. They are channel changers at this point, bro. I'm sorry, they've run their course, man. What are they gonna do? They're gonna get into an angle with Kofi and Apollo Creed [Xavier Woods]? Well, that's what it looks like. Kofi wants a singles run, and he [Woods] wants to keep the team together," said Russo. [From 19:41 onwards]

It will be interesting to see how Kofi Kingston fares against Gunther next week. The Ring General is the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history, and defeating him won't be easy.

