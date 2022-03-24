"It’s going to be an awesome SmackDown" - Kofi Kingston hypes up the fallout from WrestleMania 38

Everyone talks about the RAW after WrestleMania, but Kofi Kingston doesn't want you to forget about the SmackDown after WrestleMania as well.

The RAW after the Show of Shows is known to be an event filled with special surprises and moments to capitalize on the momentum from the premium event.

Kingston was recently a guest on The Bart Winkler Show in Milwaukee to discuss a wide variety of subjects. While discussing the fact that the SmackDown after WrestleMania is coming to Milwaukee, Kingston put over just how big of a show that can be.

"More importantly the show after WrestleMania is almost like the season premiere, the SmackDown after where we’ve had a huge seasons premiere," Kofi Kingston said. "Everyone knows there’s going to be a lot of surprises at Mania, there’s going to be title changes, surprise appearances, and things that are going to happen that people don’t expect.''

He continued to state the significance of the SmackDown after WrestleMania.

''That’s what all that fallout is going to be on SmackDown and we get to navigate what happens and talk about the amazing show that this two-night Stupendous event has been. It’s going to be an awesome SmackDown, probably one of the better SmackDowns to go to of the year."

What will Kofi Kingston be doing at WrestleMania 38?

Initial reports suggested that The New Day was planned for a six-man tag team match at WrestleMania 38 against Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch (the former Pete Dunne).

But with Big E injured, it appears that the match is currently up in the air. While Xavier Woods returned at a recent WWE Live Event, he is yet to return to television on SmackDown.

Whatever happens over the next week and a half, you have to believe that WWE will figure out a way to get The New Day on the WrestleMania card. But what exactly they'll be doing is currently unknown.

What do you make of Kofi Kingston's comments? Do you think the absence of Big E will put New Day's spot at WrestleMania in jeopardy? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription of this interview.

