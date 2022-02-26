Kofi Kingston has many ideas for next year's Royal Rumble

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston said how he has many ideas for the next Royal Rumble following his unfortunate botch at this year's event.

Kofi is known for his daring and exciting moments in the Rumble Match, where the former WWE Champion looks down and out but pulls off an incredible feat of athleticism to stay in the match.

Speaking to Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald, Kingston said he'll look to rectify this year's mistake and tell his legions of fans not to be afraid to fail when reaching their goals:

“I can’t wait for next year’s Rumble because I already have a bunch of different ideas. Normally, I wait until the day of or the week of to think of something to do. Ironically, after having that failed attempt, my mind has been flooded with three, four, five different ideas already for next year. It’s all good. It’s a lesson in putting yourself out there. What I’m trying to emphasize to people is not being afraid to fail. If you want to do something that’s epic, cool, and fulfilling, there’s going to be a level of risk. Unfortunately at the Rumble, I didn’t quite make it. There will always be next year.” (H/T - Ringside News)

Kofi Kingston's Royal Rumble spots are the stuff of legend

Whilst Kofi Kingston has won almost every championship WWE has to offer, fans admire the high-flying star more for his incredible spots in the Rumble Match.

Despite not pulling off his Rumble save this year, there have been countless moments when the former WWE Champion pulled off the impossible during WWE's marquee battle royal.

