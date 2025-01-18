Kofi Kingston lashes out at fan for personal remarks

Kofi Kingston has gotten a lot of backlash from the fans in recent weeks for his actions with The New Day. He has now lashed out at a fan.

In the past decade, Kofi Kingston has established himself as one of the greatest tag team wrestlers of all time. He has won numerous tag team titles as part of The New Day. He also won the WWE Championship in 2019. However, as a result of the long duration he has competed and the amount of damage he'd undergone during his time in the ring, Kingston's chest has become oddly deformed over the years. It wasn't like that when he first debuted in the WWE.

While many fans have joked that it was due to a chop he received from The Big Show which pushed his chest inward, it's actually due to a condition called pectus excavatum. This caused a caved-in chest or sunken chest.

When Kofi recently posed for a picture with Xavier Woods, he was wearing a t-shirt while Woods' chest was exposed. A fan remarked that his chest was intact, poking fun at Kofi's condition. Kingston responded to the fan asking him why he would take a shot at his condition.

"Would you brag to an amputee and 'lol' about having your limbs? So why would you make this comment to me about my chest? Cho ho a** up."

Kofi Kingston makes surprising revelation about the WWE locker room

During the New Day's 10-year anniversary celebration, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston teased splitting up. However, Big E made his return to motivate his stablemates. He even offered to be their manager. However, Woods and Kingston made it clear that they wanted nothing to do with him. This didn't sit down well with the fans who have booed The New Day members for their actions.

Even several of the talent backstage have given Kofi and Woods the cold shoulder in the weeks since. The duo also got seemingly kicked out of the WWE locker room for their actions. People they used to call friends have turned their backs on them.

Recently, Kofi posted a photo of himself along with Xavier Woods backstage with a caption that read:

"Can’t trust none of y’all…" he wrote.

Check out Kofi Kingston's Instagram post below:

It will be interesting to see whether the heat surrounding Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will cool down soon.

