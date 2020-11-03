On the 20th Anniversary of SmackDown, Kofi Kingston lost the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar in a match that lasted about 4 seconds. Today marks the one-year anniversary of The Beast Incarnate's win and WWE took to Twitter to share an image of Brock Lesnar's emphatic victory over Kofi Kingston.

As expected, the tweet didn't go down too well with Kingston. The reigning RAW Tag Team Champion almost immediately lashed out at WWE on FOX's Twitter handle for reminding him of the loss.

Here is how the former WWE Champion responded:

Why y’all keep bringing up old $&%+? pic.twitter.com/00h5LTvFCh — 🎅🏿 KOF’ KRINGLE 🎅🏿 (@TrueKofi) November 3, 2020

Kofi Kingston's reign as WWE Champion

The year 2019 saw the impressive rise of Kofi Kingston as a singles Superstar. The New Day member broke through the ranks on SmackDown and made his claim for the WWE Championship. After an impressive run through the course of Elimination Chamber and Fastlane, Kofi Kingston was put through a Gauntlet Match by Mr. McMahon to earn his shot at the WWE Title.

Eventually, it was Kofi Kingston's fellow New Day stablemates Big E and Xavier Woods, who earned the former a shot at the WWE Championship. At WrestleMania 35, Kofi Kingston defeated Daniel Bryan to win the world championship in a historic match. Kingston went on to defend the WWE Championship against the likes of Daniel Bryan, Dolph Ziggler, and Samoa Joe.

However, on October 4, 2019, the returning Brock Lesnar showcased his dominance and reigned supreme over Kofi Kingston. The Beast Incarnate comprehensively put away the latter in 4 seconds and ended his 180-day title reign. Since then, Kofi Kingston hasn't really re-entered the world title picture and has gone back to competing as a tag team specialist along with Xavier Woods.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Wood will take on Street Profits in a Champion vs. Champion clash at the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view.