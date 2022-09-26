"I don’t know really any of these guys" - Kofi Kingston opens up about his longevity with WWE 

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently discussed his lengthy run in the promotion and sharing the locker room with new talent.

The New Day member has had a decorated career in the company, as he's held multiple titles, including the coveted WWE Championship. He has shared the ring with many notable names, such as Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, Samoa Joe, and Seth Rollins. He is also recognized as a Grand Slam Champion.

During a recent interview with Graham 'GSM' Matthews of WrestleRant Radio, Kofi Kingston stated that it's crazy how long he's been a part of WWE. He added that he is still enjoying his time with the company.

“It’s wild to have been around for so long. I look around the locker room and it’s like man, I don’t know really any of these guys. You know what I mean? I know them, but as far as knowing them intimately and personally, there’s a lot of new faces, which is a good thing. So I’m just blessed to be able to still be hungry, be healthy and be having fun, and being able to do this on a full-time basis," said Kofi Kingston. [H/T WrestleZone]

Kofi Kingston on how being a WWE fan today is different from the past decades

Thanks to social media, the WWE Universe is able to interact with their favorite stars and keep up to date with what they're up to, whether it's in or out of the ring.

It wasn't always like this many years ago due to the absence of platforms such as Twitter and Facebook. Kofi Kingston shared his thoughts on the matter, stating that experiencing wrestling as fans have changed over the past few decades.

“It’s a crazy world that we live in. I think being a fan of WWE now is so different than it was back in the 70s, 80s, 90s where you didn’t have access to your favorite WWE superstars. Now, granted we’re not in conversation with everybody, we can’t be, there’s so many people. But you get to see like behind the scenes."

The former WWE Champion is currently competing on the SmackDown brand alongside Xavier Woods. The duo recently participated in a Four-Way Tag Team match for a chance at the tag team titles. However, the match was won by Butch and Ridge Holland.

Would you like to see The New Day have another tag title run in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

