Kofi Kingston takes multiple shots at Bobby Lashley, MVP, and The Hurt Business

Kofi Kingston was determined to settle the score on this week's episode of WWE RAW. One week ago, the former WWE Champion was forced to watch as his friend Xavier Woods was subjected to a beat down after his Hell in a Cell match against Bobby Lashley.

It was announced earlier in the week that Kofi Kingston would confront MVP on RAW on Monday night. When the two stars came face to face, MVP insulted the New Day star. But the leader of the Hurt Business ended the night paid for his disrespect, as an infuriated Kofi Kingston hit him with the Trouble in Paradise.

Following his actions on RAW, Kofi Kingston took to Twitter to add more salt to the wound by calling out Lashley, MVP and the Hurt Business.

"We got @bobbylashley on vacation and @the305mvp out here sleeping on the job…ain’t this some sh*t…And I thought y’all were the Hurt Business. Smdh…" said Kofi Kingston

We got @bobbylashley on vacation and @the305mvp out here sleeping on the job…ain’t this some sh*t…😴

And I thought y’all were the Hurt Business. Smdh… pic.twitter.com/rcBGIapPj7 — ⚔️ KOFNAN the Barbarian ⚔️ (@TrueKofi) June 29, 2021

Kingston certainly left Lashley a message on this week's episode of WWE RAW. Fans will have to wait and see how the WWE Champion responds.

Kofi Kingston's tag partner Xavier Woods will face Bobby Lashley on next week's episode of WWE RAW

Xavier Woods in WWE

Kofi Kingston got the better of MVP this week, and Xavier Woods will get his chance to do the same to Bobby Lashley next Monday. Both =Woods and Lashley will return to the red beand after a week-long break.

WWE announced that Woods will get a second crack at the All Mighty on next week's show. Unlike their last encounter, this one will be a standard singles bout.

Things between The New Day and the Hurt Business seem to be heating up once again. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds in the coming weeks.

Who do you think will win the match between Xavier Woods and Bobby Lashley? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Wrestling fans. Please spare 2 minutes to take this short survey

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Wrestling fans. Please spare 2 minutes to take this short survey

Edited by Colin Tessier