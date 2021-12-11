Kofi Kingston reacts to The New Day's doubters

Kofi Kingston had a lot to say after he recently proved those people who doubted The New Day wrong. The former WWE Champion has a stake to hold after tonight's SmackDown main event saw The New Day win.

The match itself pitted Kofi and King Woods against The Usos and RK-Bro. Before the clash, a poll was set up by WWE's Twitter account to judge the audience's opinion on the best tag team between the opposing duos.

The poll's overall results seemed to have displeased Kofi when he saw The New Day only got 24%, whereas The Usos got 33% and RK-Bro won it with 43%. Kingston then took to Twitter to air out their doubters:

Kofi Kingston on the possibility of a triple threat match between The New Day's members

Though Big E is no longer on the same brand as his New Day brothers, Woods and Kingston, they have achieved significant success in the tag team division over several years.

During a recent interview with Cerrito Entertainment, Kofi Kingston made his thoughts clear on the three of them possibly wrestling each other in a triple threat match. He shut down all ideas of that ever coming to fruition.

"There are no cracks in our foundation in the house of the New Day, that’s the thing. It’s that when one of us wins, all of us win. So we are just out there winning, doing what we do. For years, since 2016, everybody has talked about, ‘One of you guys has to turn each other and this is what you have to do to succeed, you gotta go out there and take your own well being into consideration cause you should be more jealous of the success of your partners.’ I said, look at all the success we have had over the years," said Kofi. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Also Read Article Continues below

Would you like to see The New Day's members remain allies for the rest of their tenure in WWE? Let us know in the comments below.

Has Randy Orton replaced The Undertaker? Find out right here.

Edited by Kartik Arry