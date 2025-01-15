Kofi Kingston mocks WWE fans following RAW

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston continues to portray his heel character even off the camera. The New Day member posted an update on social media mocking wrestling fans.

Kofi and Woods turned their back on Big E during The New Day's tenth-anniversary celebration to execute one of the most heartbreaking heel turns. Since the December 2 edition of Monday Night RAW, wrestling fans have flooded the former Tag Team Champions with boos at sight. However, the duo hasn't flinched even a little and has instead given it back to the fans on multiple occasions.

Earlier today, Kofi Kingston shared a compilation video from a recent shoot. In the captions, the former WWE Champion noted the problem with most of the fans.

"See, the problem with most of you folks out there is… Y’all ain’t got that dawg in you…," he wrote.

You can check out Kofi Kingston's Instagram post below:

Former WWE Champion shares his honest take on Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods

Big E has been a part of the broadcast team at premium live events amid his absence from the squared circle. He did the same for the red brand's Netflix debut. The former WWE Champion was a part of the RAW post-show panel alongside Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore.

During his appearance, Big E was asked about his former stablemates. The 38-year-old explained what he believed was wrong with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. However, the former Money in the Bank winner noted he was interested in what's ahead for the duo.

"Since my departure, championships haven't really been something that they've held a lot over the last almost three years. They seem very distracted by what's going on, worrying about the people's claims or lack thereof. I'd like to see those guys move towards something. I don't know what this current direction is of whining and complaining, b**ching and moaning. These are not the two men that I stood side by side for the last 10 years. This version of those two, I don't recognize. [...] I thought these would be my brothers for a long time coming. Clearly, we moved in very different directions, but I'm excited or interested to see what they do with their careers because right now, it's just kind of spinning," he said.

You can check out the RAW post-show below:

Next week on RAW, The New Day members are set to compete for the first time on television since the heel turn. It remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for the duo.

