Kofi Kingston and MVP segment plus Six-Woman tag team match announced for RAW

Kofi Kingston will be fuming after this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The former WWE Champion could do nothing but helplessly watch his friend Xavier Woods get destroyed by Bobby Lashley inside Hell in a Cell.

Kingston was unable to get to Xavier Woods as he was locked outside the contraption by MVP.

WWE have announced that Kofi Kingston will confront MVP on the upcoming episode of RAW, which will see the two former United States Champions come face-to-face.

Additionally, it has been announced that Rhea Ripley, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke will team up to take on Charlotte Flair, Natalya and Tamina in a Six-Woman tag team match.

This comes following last week's announcement that Rhea Ripley will defend her RAW Women's Championship against Charlotte at Money in the Bank.

The two new announcements make for a stacked episode of Monday Night RAW. Next week's episode will also feature a Last Chance Money in the Bank qualification match, which will be a Triple Threat between AJ Styles, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton.

There will also be a Strap Match between Elias and Jaxson Ryker. It will be interesting to see just how the upcoming episode of RAW pans out.

Kofi Kingston will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank

Kofi Kingston is in for a hectic few weeks leading up to Money in the Bank. He has been having problems with MVP, who has been trying to recruit him to the Hurt Business, and following the attack on Xavier Woods, things have become personal for the former WWE Champion.

This makes things all the more interesting as Kingston will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank.

It took a bit of goading from Kofi's end, but Lashley finally accepted the challenge after Kingston reminded him that he was the only one to have pinned the All Mighty since he became champion.

It certainly is a blockbuster match for Money in the Bank. Who do you think will win? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

