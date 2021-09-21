"There's so much more at stake" - Kofi Kingston on the next chapter of The New Day's rivalry with The Usos (Exclusive)

Kofi Kingston understands how important the next chapter of the rivalry between The New Day and The Usos is.

Ahead of tonight's huge match between The New Day and The Bloodline, Kofi Kingston sat down with Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino to discuss all things WWE. When talking about this clash between the stables, Kingston compared this feud between The New Day and The Usos to Shawn Michaels' classic rivalry with Bret Hart:

"You already know the history between The New Day and The Usos," Kofi Kingston said. "I talked about this in an interview yesterday where back when they used to have Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart, they would feud for the Intercontinental Championship, and then it'd be amazing matches classics right, and then they go off to do their own thing, have different rivalries and they get better. They grow as competitors, and then they come back around to the championship, and you see it again it's like oh my god, there's so much more at stake."

Kofi Kingston says The New Day's matches with The Usos got better every time they faced off

Kofi Kingston went on to express his belief that, since The New Day and The Usos have separated a bit and found themselves, getting back together now raises the stakes considerably between these two groups.

"That's kind of what's going on right now, right like with us and the Usos," Kofi Kingston continued. "I mean when The Usos really started popping up, they got rid of their face paint and their traditional Samoan attire, and they started being more themselves as The New Day was coming up and we're trying to find ourselves, and we had these incredible what the kids call bangers. These incredible matches, they got better and better exponentially every single match."

Also Read

Are you excited to see The New Day face The Usos again? Do you think these matches will be even better than the ones we've seen before? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Sportskeeda and leave a link back to this article for the transcription.

Kofi Kingston spoke about Big E's historic WWE Championship win to us, which you can check out here.

Edited by Colin Tessier