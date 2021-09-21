"We got to keep our heads on a swivel"- Kofi Kingston on the possibility of someone crashing The New Day's party on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Kofi Kingston loves it when WWE storylines interconnect, and it's quite possible he could experience this dynamic tonight on RAW.

Ahead of Monday's huge match between The New Day and The Bloodline, Kofi Kingston sat down with Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino to discuss all things WWE. When asked if The New Day should be worried about the likes of Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar, or Finn Balor showing up on WWE RAW tonight, Kingston made it clear that he doesn't know what to expect.

"Yeah, that's what I'm saying, man, is that you never know," Kofi Kingston said. "I think the best part about WWE is when all the different stories really start to interconnect in a meaningful way. Trust me, I know how quickly a championship reign can end, and Bobby experienced it. It ends just like that."

"And all of a sudden, now we're off to the next stage, and I know like you said, man, Bobby and MVP, it's not gonna sit well with them, so we got to keep our heads on a swivel at all times," Kingston continued. "Luckily now Big E is on RAW at least more frequently now, and he has us to kind of watch his back too. So I think there's gonna be a lot of people gunning for him."

Kofi Kingston thinks a lot of people will be gunning for Big E

As the WWE Champion, Big E will now have to deal with various contenders, a lifestyle Kofi Kingston is familiar with from his own world title run.

Big E's decision to cash in on Bobby Lashley, rather than Reigns, is a blessing in disguise because The New Day is on RAW. Without his friends by his side, dealing with The Bloodline alone on SmackDown could have spelled disaster for Big E's first reign with the WWE Championship.

Case in point, Big E will have backup in Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods by his side when The New Day battles The Bloodline tonight on WWE RAW following the attack Big E suffered at the Usos' hands Friday night on SmackDown.

