Kofi Kingston provides an injury update on former WWE Champion

Former 14-time WWE Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston provided an update on Big E after his neck injury.

2022 hasn't been a good year for The New Day. Kingston and Xavier Woods have lost on several occasions, including WrestleMania 38. The Power of Positivity is strong with the duo, but the group has gone through a lot ever since Big E broke his neck on SmackDown.

Speaking to KFOX 14, Kingston spoke about his brother in arms, Big E, and provided an injury update:

“Because he is so strong and thick, his body was able to hold things together. He didn’t need any surgery,” Kofi Kingston said. “We were just thankful that the injury wasn’t a lot worse than it was. As bad as it was, it could have been a lot worse.” [H/T - WrestleZone]

🎅🏿 Sir Kofi Krampus 🎅🏿 @TrueKofi This was the energy I needed a couple days ago! So good to see my bro! And Lotus finally got to meet her uncle! 🥰 This was the energy I needed a couple days ago! So good to see my bro! And Lotus finally got to meet her uncle! 🥰 https://t.co/o3OhL8qgSw

It's fortunate that the powerhouse of The New Day didn't require surgery. According to various reports, Big E is set to be out of action for another 6-15 months.

Kofi Kingston gives his honest opinion on Fight Night & Sheamus

The New Day is known as one of the best stables of the modern era. E and Kingston are former World Champions and Woods won the King of the Ring tournament in 2022. After a short break, the group began working on SmackDown.

Fight Night has terrorized The New Day members Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods since Big E was put on the shelf. The stable has upstaged the duo on various occasions, whether it is The Grandest Stage of Them All or SmackDown.

Speaking to KFOX 14, the 40-year-old stated that he doesn't believe in the group and gave his opinion on Sheamus:

“I got seniority over Sheamus – let’s not mistake that. With Ridge and Butch, you have two guys that are brand new on the roster. From a fan perspective – it’s cool to see new talent. As a competitor, I see them aligning themselves with Sheamus; I ask myself, ‘What are you all doing,'” Kofi Kingston said. “His [Sheamus] attitude flat out stinks.” [H/T - WrestleZone]

Fight Night might have outnumbered the group, but The New Day possesses a bond stronger than any other stable in recent years.

Do you think Big E will return in 2022? Will Fight Night go down once Big E returns? Let us know what you think!

A WWE Hall of Famer explains the secret behind AJ Styles' success in the company right here.

Edited by Brandon Nell