Former WWE Champion provides a massive update on Big E's WrestleMania chances

Kofi Kingston has stated that Big E will not be available for WrestleMania 38 due to injury.

Big E suffered a broken neck after Ridge Holland botched a belly-to-belly suplex on him on a recent episode of SmackDown. The former WWE Champion landed awkwardly, which resulted in damage to his C1 and C6. However, Big E later updated that he had no spinal damage to the spinal cord.

Kofi Kingston was recently in conversation with Bart Winkler and revealed that Big E is now moving around pretty well. He added that The Powerhouse of Positivity will be back after proper rest and recovery but will certainly not be able to take part in the Show of Shows.

“Yeah, man, with regard to E, for those who don't know, he actually broke his neck a couple of weeks ago. And luckily, you know, I say, luckily, but, you know, he fractured his C1 and C6 and it wasn't any worse than that. He didn't have any spinal cord damage, he didn't have any misalignment. He is moving around pretty well, all things considered. and it's now just a matter of rest and recovery, he will not be available for WrestleMania, for sure, I can guarantee you that,” - said the former WWE Champion. (H/T - Fightful)

Big E reveals what he would have done differently during his WWE Championship reign

Big E has revealed that he would like to change a few things from his time as WWE Champion.

In an interview with Z100's Josh Martinez, the New Day member professed that he would have liked to have done more dynamic things during the reign as WWE Champion. He also appreciated the support he has always received from his fans.

"There’s several things I would do differently [with his WWE title reign] but again, like I said, my focus really is just on performing. I do the best I can. But, you know, I wish it would have lasted longer, I wish we would have had the opportunity to do some more dynamic things and you know, I don’t think it — it’s difficult to really latch on to a new champion when they have — within their first month, they have multiple losses on TV but again, we can go down this path. Look man, I [genuinely appreciate] all the people who support me and who want better for me. I also want better for myself and I guess I’ll just leave it there," said E. (H/T POST Wrestling)

𝕁𝔸𝔼. @JaeDavies23 The strength of E’s neck is arguably why he’s alive and functioning today. That kind of damage to the C1 vertebrae would of been game over for any normal person — given what complications could arise. Wherever his career ebbs after this, I wish him a very speedy recovery. #BigE The strength of E’s neck is arguably why he’s alive and functioning today. That kind of damage to the C1 vertebrae would of been game over for any normal person — given what complications could arise. Wherever his career ebbs after this, I wish him a very speedy recovery. #BigE https://t.co/3cfNXqz574

