Kofi Kingston pushes for 39-year-old star to win a singles WWE Championship

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston pushed for a popular star to win a singles title. The name in question has won thirteen championships, but none of them has been in singles competition.

Ad

The New Day's Xavier Woods is a WWE Triple Crown Tag Team Champion, having won tag team gold on the main roster on twelve separate occasions with either Big E or Kofi Kingston as his tag team partner. Woods and Kingston have also won the NXT Tag Team title once.

During his appearance on a recent edition of the Battleground Podcast, Kofi noted that a singles title was important to Xavier Woods. He opined that it was long overdue. Kingston pointed out that the 39-year-old was amazing on the microphone and inside the ring to go with an impressive physique.

Ad

Trending

"I think for Xavier to have a singles title, I know that's important to him. And I know it's long overdue. You know what I'm saying? Talking about people who are like incredible on the mic, he's amazing on the mic, [and] he's amazing in the ring. His physique, I don't know if you've seen him, his body game up," said Kingston.

Ad

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

Kofi Kingston added that Xavier Woods deserved to win that elusive singles gold. He claimed that they were going to continue putting pressure on RAW General Manager Adam Pearce and force him to make it happen in the future.

"He deserves to have singles gold. It's long overdue, you know? So, we're going to keep on putting the pressure on the bald-headed tyrant, that's Adam Pierce, the General Manager of RAW. And we're going to force him to make that happen at some point in time," Kingston added.

Ad

You can check out the entire conversation below:

Ad

Kofi Kingston provides an update on Xavier Woods' health

Xavier Woods claimed that he sustained a serious injury to his neck after being hit with Penta's Mexican Driver during their singles match on the August 18 edition of Monday Night RAW. However, Woods has continued to feature on RAW despite the claim and demand for Adam Pearce to ban the devastating move.

During the same conversation, Kofi Kingston addressed Xavier Woods' neck injury, noting that the latter was trying to take it easy. The 44-year-old claimed that RAW General Manager Adam Pearce was forcing Woods to be out there. He further hailed his tag team partner for getting his job done instead of complaining or quitting.

Ad

"He's been trying to take it easy, but he's just so benevolent, and he works diligently, you know, he doesn't have any quit in him. A lesser man would have been home laid up trying to rehab, but Woods is out there every single week, you know, out there doing it. And that, yes, he's being forced by that bald-headed tyrant, Adam Pierce, you know. He's being forced, but he's out there, and he's doing it. That's the kind of guy he is. He's not gonna sit around and complain about it, he just goes out and he gets the job done," he said.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have found an ally on Monday Night RAW in the form of Grayson Waller. The trio continues to feature regularly on the red brand. It remains to be seen what plans the wrestling promotion has in store for them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!