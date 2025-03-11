  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Kofi Kingston
  • Kofi Kingston puts current WWE champion on notice after New Day's big win over popular faction on RAW

Kofi Kingston puts current WWE champion on notice after New Day's big win over popular faction on RAW

By Soumik Datta
Modified Mar 11, 2025 02:32 GMT
Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods (Image credits: WWE.com)

The New Day was victorious over the Latino World Order's Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee on Monday Night RAW. On X, Kofi Kingston warned one-half of the reigning WWE World Tag Team Champion, Ivar.

Ad

Kingston and Xavier Woods cemented their shocking heel turn on the 10th anniversary of The New Day on the December 2, 2024, edition of RAW. The multi-time tag team champions abandoned Big E, claiming that the former WWE Champion abandoned his stablemates after his injury in March 2022.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On X, Kingston put Ivar on notice and boasted about The New Day's win over the LWO. The match concluded controversially after an unidentified masked wrestler helped Kingston and Woods to secure the win.

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

"Hey @Ivar_WWE, I beat the crap out a hall of famer/legend and his young boy tonight live on Monday Night Raw…where were you and what were you doing “champ”?" wrote Kofi Kingston.
Ad

The New Day has been feuding with the LWO for several weeks. Chad Gable and American Made have also had issues with the LWO. Later the same night, Gable claimed it wasn't him who attacked Mysterio while wearing a mask.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी