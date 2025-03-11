Kofi Kingston puts current WWE champion on notice after New Day's big win over popular faction on RAW

The New Day was victorious over the Latino World Order's Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee on Monday Night RAW. On X, Kofi Kingston warned one-half of the reigning WWE World Tag Team Champion, Ivar.

Ad

Kingston and Xavier Woods cemented their shocking heel turn on the 10th anniversary of The New Day on the December 2, 2024, edition of RAW. The multi-time tag team champions abandoned Big E, claiming that the former WWE Champion abandoned his stablemates after his injury in March 2022.

Ad

Trending

On X, Kingston put Ivar on notice and boasted about The New Day's win over the LWO. The match concluded controversially after an unidentified masked wrestler helped Kingston and Woods to secure the win.

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

"Hey @Ivar_WWE, I beat the crap out a hall of famer/legend and his young boy tonight live on Monday Night Raw…where were you and what were you doing “champ”?" wrote Kofi Kingston.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The New Day has been feuding with the LWO for several weeks. Chad Gable and American Made have also had issues with the LWO. Later the same night, Gable claimed it wasn't him who attacked Mysterio while wearing a mask.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback